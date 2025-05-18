Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,238 Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MARA were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in MARA during the 4th quarter valued at $839,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in MARA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 957,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of MARA by 547.7% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 232,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 196,692 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MARA by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of MARA by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MARA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MARA from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

MARA Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $16.21 on Friday. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $213.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MARA

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $458,783.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,232,861.24. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $255,677.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,615 shares of company stock worth $2,088,610 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

