Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gevo were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Gevo by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 222,237 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter worth $812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $292.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Gevo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.39.

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 510.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEVO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gevo from $3.25 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

