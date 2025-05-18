Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 534.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,722,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,652 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 2,115.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 859,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 820,349 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,565,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,733,000. Finally, 4D Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MITK shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $442.03 million, a PE ratio of 108.56 and a beta of 1.11. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $13.72.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.21 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CEO Edward H. West acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $506,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $506,550. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

