Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,828 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,453 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Glj Research decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.02.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:CLF opened at $7.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.03. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,074.90. This represents a 3.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $102,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 543,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,964.75. This trade represents a 1.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,500 shares of company stock worth $243,095. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.