Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,790 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Hecla Mining by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 217,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 157,436 shares in the last quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hecla Mining by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,098,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,944,000 after buying an additional 289,865 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Shares of HL stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 97.32 and a beta of 1.57. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $261.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.50 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

In other Hecla Mining news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 16,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $84,604.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,551.94. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine J. Boggs purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,363.31. This represents a 6.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,915 shares of company stock valued at $300,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

