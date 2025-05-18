Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 362,901 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Plug Power by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 62,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 29,062 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 467,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 67,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in Plug Power by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 235,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 66,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $1.10 to $0.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.99.

Plug Power Trading Up 10.4%

PLUG stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $832.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.19. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.92 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 214.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.