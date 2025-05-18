Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 434,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 79,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Down 1.4%

GGN stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $4.48.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

