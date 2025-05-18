Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $203,000 Stock Position in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Remitly Global were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Remitly Global alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Remitly Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Remitly Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Remitly Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Remitly Global by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Remitly Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Remitly Global Trading Down 0.1%

RELY stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.77. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.95 and a beta of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Remitly Global

Remitly Global ( NASDAQ:RELY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Remitly Global news, insider Joshua Hug sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $197,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,823,811 shares in the company, valued at $75,367,314.81. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ankur Sinha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $95,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,273.05. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,977,301 shares of company stock worth $273,951,012 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RELY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Remitly Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Remitly Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Remitly Global

About Remitly Global

(Free Report)

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Remitly Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remitly Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.