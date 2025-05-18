Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $211,000 Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,932 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,538,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after buying an additional 30,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $65.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $134.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.84.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.