Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 140.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 58,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PIPR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $267.47 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $201.97 and a 12-month high of $351.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $1.24. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $357.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

