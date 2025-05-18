Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $213,000 Stock Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,844,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $947,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRN opened at $149.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $348.24 million, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.27 and its 200-day moving average is $152.41. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $118.25 and a 52 week high of $180.08.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

