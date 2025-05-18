Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $232,000 Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 144.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 491.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $183,049.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,695.46. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $369,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,177.88. This represents a 21.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $92.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.79.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.50 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $91.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

