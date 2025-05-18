Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 579.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,025,000 after acquiring an additional 435,445 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lantheus by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,510,000 after acquiring an additional 30,891 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Lantheus by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,107,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,054,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lantheus by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 916,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,980,000 after acquiring an additional 96,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 812,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,698,000 after acquiring an additional 141,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Insider Activity

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,005,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,445,207.20. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $5,010,645.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 440,399 shares in the company, valued at $41,551,645.65. The trade was a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,046 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Trading Up 1.8%

LNTH stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.23.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $372.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.37 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.