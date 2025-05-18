Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FuboTV were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get FuboTV alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in FuboTV by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FuboTV by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 160,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in FuboTV by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FuboTV by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in FuboTV by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuboTV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.19. FuboTV Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at FuboTV

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO John Janedis sold 25,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $107,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of FuboTV from $3.35 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group set a $3.50 price target on shares of FuboTV in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of FuboTV from $6.40 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Huber Research raised shares of FuboTV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FUBO

About FuboTV

(Free Report)

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.