Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New $212,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.64. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $87.81.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

