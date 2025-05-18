Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $943,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $957,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after buying an additional 53,979 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPB shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

Turning Point Brands Stock Up 2.0%

TPB stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $81.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $106.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Brian Wigginton sold 3,500 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $265,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,453.25. This trade represents a 25.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory H.A. Baxter sold 1,500 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $110,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,455.16. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Turning Point Brands

(Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.