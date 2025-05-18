Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,552 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 226,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,283,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,570,000 after acquiring an additional 213,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 116,355 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 82,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of GOOD opened at $14.25 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $659.53 million, a PE ratio of 54.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $37.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently 413.79%.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

