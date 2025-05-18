Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 802 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 226,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 275,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 67,215 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 493,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 60,776 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,871,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos bought 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $104,922.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,960 shares in the company, valued at $209,180.40. This represents a 100.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $19.26. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 53.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 120.30%.

HTGC has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

