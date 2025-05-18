Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEIS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total transaction of $206,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,760.04. This represents a 31.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eduardo Bernal Acebedo sold 19,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $2,155,077.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,333.42. This trade represents a 49.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 82.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.46 and a 200-day moving average of $110.55. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $132.16.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEIS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

