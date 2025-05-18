Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 190 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 24,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,119,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Trading Up 1.2%

IAK stock opened at $137.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.79. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $110.92 and a 12-month high of $139.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.65.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.