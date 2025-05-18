Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,216 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,216 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVI. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. bought a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVI shares. Scotiabank reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.00.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

CVI opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.07 and a beta of 1.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.32. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $65,846.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,574,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,553,462.72. This trade represents a 0.01% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 1,641,760 shares of company stock worth $28,641,557 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

