Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $134.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.90. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $140.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $466.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

