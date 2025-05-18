Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000.

Shares of NYSE:IQI opened at $9.43 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $10.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0631 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

