Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 61,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Telos at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Telos alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Telos by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Telos by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Telos by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Telos by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 31,904 shares in the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Stock Performance

Shares of TLS stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $202.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.95. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Telos had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 40.80%. The firm had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Telos Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Telos from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLS

Telos Profile

(Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.