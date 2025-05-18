Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,943,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,559,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,044,000. Perbak Capital Partners LLP raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,102,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,543,000 after buying an additional 170,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4,040.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 172,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 168,022 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $15.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

