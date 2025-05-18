Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Acquires 11,012 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in ICL Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 20,551,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,391,000 after buying an additional 3,606,357 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in ICL Group by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 4,579,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,584,000 after buying an additional 2,356,324 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in ICL Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 16,479,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,334,000 after buying an additional 2,161,715 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in ICL Group by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,582,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 797,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,610,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

NYSE ICL opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ICL Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.15.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

