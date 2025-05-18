Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 9,100 TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 460.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $34.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -343.57 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $46.48.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $120.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

