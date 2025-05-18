Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Buys 6,731 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,737 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFSL. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 0.78. TFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $79.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.42 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 403.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $288,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,523.92. The trade was a 11.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Rubino sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,126 shares in the company, valued at $328,354.86. This trade represents a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,067 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,606 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Profile

(Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

