Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Get Redwire alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwire by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,573,000 after buying an additional 101,620 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Redwire by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,258,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,713,000 after purchasing an additional 77,228 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Redwire by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 498,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 310,769 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Redwire by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Redwire during the 4th quarter worth $4,689,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwire Stock Down 5.5%

Shares of NYSE:RDW opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $923.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70. Redwire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66.

Insider Activity

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Redwire Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 10,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $243,872.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,644,566 shares in the company, valued at $87,870,486.26. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on RDW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Redwire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RDW

About Redwire

(Free Report)

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.