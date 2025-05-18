Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 2,154 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in DaVita by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in DaVita by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in DaVita by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA opened at $145.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.44 and a 12-month high of $179.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 target price on shares of DaVita in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

