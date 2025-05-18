Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 6,813 JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YY. Yunqi Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 1,710,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,605,000 after purchasing an additional 865,285 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,448,000. AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,362,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,778,000 after purchasing an additional 160,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter worth about $4,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YY opened at $42.20 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $55.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -120.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on YY. Benchmark upgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JOYY in a report on Sunday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

