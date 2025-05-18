Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,979 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TX. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Ternium by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,022,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,903,000 after purchasing an additional 483,052 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Ternium by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,417,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,313,000 after purchasing an additional 68,366 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 28,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ternium from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ternium in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $43.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. Ternium had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Ternium’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -202.25%.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

