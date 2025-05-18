Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,240 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPCE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

NYSE SPCE opened at $4.80 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $170.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.15). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 3,975.27% and a negative return on equity of 88.09%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -16.05 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

