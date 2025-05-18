Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $243,000 Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG opened at $81.17 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $53.03 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day moving average is $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -579.74 and a beta of 0.61.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.21. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $729.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 479.07%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

