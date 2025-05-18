Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $245,000 Stock Position in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) by 95.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,849 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Taboola.com were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Taboola.com by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 257,009 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Taboola.com by 410.5% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 512,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 412,042 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Taboola.com by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. Taboola.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Taboola.com declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 22.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Zvi Limon purchased 168,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $493,722.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,987,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,753,032.19. This represents a 5.98% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Singolda purchased 60,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,822.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,462,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,339,204.96. This represents a 0.42% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley raised shares of Taboola.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

