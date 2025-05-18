Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $254,000 Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in WNS were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,576,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in WNS by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,483,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,307,000 after buying an additional 312,519 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,181,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 3,523.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 148,122 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after buying an additional 88,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS Stock Up 0.8%

WNS stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.79. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. WNS has a twelve month low of $42.62 and a twelve month high of $72.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.62 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

WNS Company Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Featured Articles

