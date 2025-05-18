Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,361 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Phreesia by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PHR shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Phreesia Stock Down 1.4%

Phreesia stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $30.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average is $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

In related news, insider Yvonne Hui sold 1,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $44,790.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,449 shares in the company, valued at $678,508.65. The trade was a 6.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 3,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $105,781.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 741,197 shares in the company, valued at $22,280,381.82. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,260 shares of company stock worth $1,406,251 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.