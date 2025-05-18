Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $303,000 Holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,429 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 272,411 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Berry were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,101,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 214,580 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Berry by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 514,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 245,216 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Berry by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Berry by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 72,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Berry by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,958,864 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 781,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $213.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15. Berry Co. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $7.33.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. Berry had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.53%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

