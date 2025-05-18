Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Invests $249,000 in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Weave Communications by 31.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 223,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 54,019 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Weave Communications by 13.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Weave Communications by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 15,660 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Weave Communications

In other news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 74,756 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $1,307,482.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,385.97. The trade was a 29.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Branden Neish sold 25,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $289,028.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 460,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,087.64. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 394,770 shares of company stock worth $4,829,756. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Weave Communications from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Weave Communications from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Weave Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

Weave Communications Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE WEAV opened at $10.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.40. Weave Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $810.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.97.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.72 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. Research analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

