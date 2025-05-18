Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Invests $307,000 in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

MFC stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.53.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.3194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

