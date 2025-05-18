Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Makes New $226,000 Investment in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Consolidated Water at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 47,982 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 195,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Consolidated Water

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Mctaggart sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,860. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $421.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $33.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 23.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Consolidated Water Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

