Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Makes New $241,000 Investment in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,943,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,375,000 after purchasing an additional 377,939 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,287,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,189,000 after acquiring an additional 736,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $63,044,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,669,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $48,841,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $418.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 202.11%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

