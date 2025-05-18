Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,892,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,306,000 after acquiring an additional 519,226 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 2,277.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 402,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 385,182 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GCMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of GCMG opened at $12.57 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.00 and a beta of 0.74.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is currently 314.29%.

GCM Grosvenor Profile

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Featured Stories

