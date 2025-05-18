Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,821 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REX. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 19,977 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,997 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of REX American Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

REX American Resources Stock Performance

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $709.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09. REX American Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $59.91.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $158.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

REX American Resources announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 26th that allows the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About REX American Resources

(Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.