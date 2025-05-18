Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Purchases 14,438 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,438 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Cryoport worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market cap of $334.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.92. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.19 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 4,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $29,059.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,359.71. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,830 shares of company stock worth $118,353. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cryoport from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cryoport has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

