Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Purchases 2,938 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 164.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 54,670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Drum Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $721,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLFD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 10.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.94. Clearfield, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $537.33 million, a PE ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $47.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.53 million. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

