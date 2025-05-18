Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Purchases 92,968 Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 396.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,968 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KIND. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nextdoor by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Stock Up 1.0%

KIND opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $562.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KIND. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nextdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.10 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 267,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,005.40. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

