Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,117 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 90,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 19,980 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 18,734 shares during the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $292.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Gevo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55.

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 510.04%. The firm had revenue of $29.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEVO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Gevo from $3.25 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

