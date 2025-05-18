Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 10,064 Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Radware during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Radware during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Radware during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Radware during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.
Radware Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $23.80 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.01 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on RDWR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Radware from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Friday, February 14th.
Radware Profile
Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.
