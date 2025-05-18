Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) by 97.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cosan were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Cosan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Cosan by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,452,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Moon Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cosan by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LP now owns 1,217,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 298,593 shares during the period.

NYSE:CSAN opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Cosan S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Cosan ( NYSE:CSAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cosan S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

